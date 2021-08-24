Agents and officers work around the clock to cope with surge of large groups at the border

Top Stories

Team work between agencies, in multiple locations helps prevent overcrowding in Yuma - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports from the U.S./Mexico border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Migrant apprehensions in the Yuma Sector are on the rise once again, but the spike in busts isn't filling up Yuma's migrant facilities the way it did in the past. That's because Border Patrol agents now have a network of support that literally extends across the nation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, in multiple locations, are helping process undocumented immigrants as they're brought in. Agents say it's making a big different.

"Even with the influx of 500 to 600 hundred entries a day, with this extra processing, we've been able to get them in, get them processed and get them out and been able to rotate, you know, those new 500 coming in within that 72 hours and that's been helping tremendously," says Yuma Sector Border Patrol Supervisor Vincent Dulesky.

A surge of of more than 1,000 migrants would normally cause delays in processing, and extend the time a migrant is in CBP custody. However, agents have been able to maintain a steady grip this time around. They also have the added advantage of keeping more local agents in the field. That gives Border Patrol the manpower needed to handle larger groups.

