Yuma Police Department to host its annual DEA Drug Takeback Event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is hosting its annual DEA Drug Takeback event on Saturday.

They will have a drop-off table in front of the station where people can anonymously get rid of unneeded and unused medication.

They will accept any prescription or over-the-counter medications, but will not accept any liquids or needles.

This allows the public to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

"We want to get these pills off the street. We don't want them to fall into the hands of, maybe, kids or relatives that may have issues and stuff like that. If it's a narcotic, especially, dangerous drugs like that. Bring them in, let's get rid of them if they're not being used or not wanted," said Sergeant Lori Franklin with YPD.

The event will happen at the Yuma Police Department on Saturday, April 27, from 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m.

If you are unable to go on Saturday, YPD has a prescription drop-off box in the front of its facility open 24-7.