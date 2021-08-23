Yuma Border Patrol agents report another big weekend for apprehensions
Agents say more than 1,000 tried to enter through breach
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Sector reported on Monday another big weekend for apprehensions of undocumented immigrants.
Agents say around 1,100 tried to cross the border at one time through a breach in border fencing.
Border Patrol says surveillance cameras picked up the activity, and agents were able to move in and prevent the mass entry.
Yuma Sector has recently reported the apprehensions of a number of large travel parties. Last week agents busted nearly 400 migrants in one night. Just days later they encountered the largest single group of undocumented immigrants its seen since the beginning of the fiscal year.
