Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:51 AM

ICPHD: Free COVID-19 vaccinations, no appointment necessary

ICPHD

From the end of August into September

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) is offering free vaccines, with no appointment necessary. This effort is part of the department's "Together to Immunity" campaign.

The ICPHD announced Friday it plans to set up vaccine stations within the Community Clinic at Department of Social Services at 2895 S. 4th St. in El Centro.

These pop-up clinics will repeat every Tuesday and Thursday for about two weeks. All locations will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.

Tuesday, August 24th

  • Open to public from 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1 - 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 26th

  • Open to public from 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1 - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 31st

  • Open to public from 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1 - 5 p.m.

Thursday, September 2nd

  • Open to public from 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1 - 5 p.m.

Imperial County Coronavirus
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content