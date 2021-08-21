ICPHD: Free COVID-19 vaccinations, no appointment necessary

From the end of August into September

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) is offering free vaccines, with no appointment necessary. This effort is part of the department's "Together to Immunity" campaign.

The ICPHD announced Friday it plans to set up vaccine stations within the Community Clinic at Department of Social Services at 2895 S. 4th St. in El Centro.

These pop-up clinics will repeat every Tuesday and Thursday for about two weeks. All locations will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.

Tuesday, August 24th

Open to public from 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1 - 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 26th

Open to public from 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1 - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 31st

Open to public from 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1 - 5 p.m.

Thursday, September 2nd