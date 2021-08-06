ICPHD: Free coronavirus, mobile testing all month long

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Through a collaboration with the BusTest Express, the Imperial County Public Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing through the month of August.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday

Stark Field - 830 S. 4th St., El Centro, CA 92243

Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing

Tuesday

Stark Field - 830 S. 4th St., El Centro, CA 92243

Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing

Wednesday

Calexico One Stop Center Parking Lot - 301 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231

Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing

Thursday

Stark Field - 830 S. 4th St., El Centro, CA 92243

Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing

Friday

Hector Mario Esquer Building - 850 Eady Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231

Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing

No appointment is necessary for any of the locations.