ICPHD: Free coronavirus, mobile testing all month long
To last throughout August
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Through a collaboration with the BusTest Express, the Imperial County Public Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing through the month of August.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday
- Stark Field - 830 S. 4th St., El Centro, CA 92243
- Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing
Tuesday
- Stark Field - 830 S. 4th St., El Centro, CA 92243
- Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing
Wednesday
- Calexico One Stop Center Parking Lot - 301 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231
- Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing
Thursday
- Stark Field - 830 S. 4th St., El Centro, CA 92243
- Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing
Friday
- Hector Mario Esquer Building - 850 Eady Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231
- Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing
No appointment is necessary for any of the locations.
