Health
By
Published 1:23 PM

ICPHD: Free coronavirus, mobile testing all month long

ALEXANDRA RANGEL

To last throughout August

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Through a collaboration with the BusTest Express, the Imperial County Public Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing through the month of August.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday

  • Stark Field - 830 S. 4th St., El Centro, CA 92243
  • Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing

Tuesday

  • Stark Field - 830 S. 4th St., El Centro, CA 92243
  • Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing

Wednesday

  • Calexico One Stop Center Parking Lot - 301 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231
  • Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing

Thursday

  • Stark Field - 830 S. 4th St., El Centro, CA 92243
  • Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing

Friday

  • Hector Mario Esquer Building - 850 Eady Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231
  • Open to public from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for community testing

No appointment is necessary for any of the locations.

