Border Patrol works with air support to rescue six migrants in Jacumba mountains

BLM/USBP

DOD and MDU provides arial assistance

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol rescued six undocumented individuals early Wednesday morning in the Jacumba Wilderness region.

At about 1:35 a.m., the El Centro Station Dispatch got a call from an unidentified male, confessing he and five others had illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, were out of water and in need of assistance.

Courtesy U.S. Border Patrol

Dispatch workers let agents know of the distressed group's last known GPS coordinates. The Department of Defense (DOD) and El Centro Sector’s Mountain Disrupt Unit (MDU) also responded, providing air support.

Aircrews spotted the group about four miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border at approximately 2 a.m.

About an hour later, MDU located the group of six, identifying them as adult males from Mexico. The unit ran welfare checks on the Mexican nationals, and took them back to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

Agents medically evaluated and processed the men accordingly.

