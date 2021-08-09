UPDATE: Extreme heat kills 7-month-old left in car

Marks Arizona's first hot-car death of 2021

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa Police Department confirms a woman left her 7-month-old in a car parked at the Superstition Springs Mall Saturday afternoon.

According to the baby's mother, she went shopping at the mall off of U.S. 60 and Power Road for about two-and-a-half hours. When she returned, she found her child "still inside" the vehicle.

The Mesa Fire Department and medical crews responded to the scene as well. They rushed the baby boy to an area hospital.

Medical professionals pronounced the baby boy dead shortly thereafter.

Officers are still trying to understand exactly what happened. After interviewing the mother and other witnesses, police say no charges are being filed at this time.