Authorities find baby in parking lot not breathing

Additional infant found at Phoenix apartment complex over the weekend

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Local authorities are investigating separate deaths of two babies in Phoenix and Mesa over the weekend.

Phoenix fire crews responded to a call about a 15-month-old child not breathing at a Phoenix apartment complex on Friday. There were no signs of trauma to the baby.

Mesa fire officials say the second incident took place when crews responded to a call that an infant was not breathing. They found the 7-month-old boy unresponsive in the Mesa Mall parking lot on Saturday.

Emergency services took the baby to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead.

The names of the babies have yet to be released.

Officials with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office are currently investigating both deaths.