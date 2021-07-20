Skip to Content
Published 12:31 PM

Yuma, Imperial County fire departments deploy units against CA wildfire

CITY OF YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

Flames have burned about 60,000 acres so far

DESERT SOUTHWEST (KYMA, KECY) - California authorities sent out a mutual aid requests to the Yuma Fire Department Tuesday morning shortly after 9. The plea concerns the northern California "Dixie Fire," specifically seeking a Strike Team deployment to Lassen National Forest lands.

The YFD strike team prepares for departure.

YFD personnel left Yuma at about 10:15 am with an engine to meet members of the Imperial Valley Strike Team in Westmoreland.

Once assembled, the firefighters will make their way up to the wildfire.

This particular fire has burned approximately 60,000 acres thus far, and is only 15% contained.

Local teams deployed for aiding alternative regions usually stay together throughout their deployment. Though strike teams are prepared to be gone for up to two weeks, the YFD hopes neither of the Imperial nor Yuma County firefighters will be needed for that long.

The last time YFD personnel were deployed with a strike team or task force was in October of 2020 to the “Silverado Fire” in Orange County, CA.

Caleb J. Fernández

