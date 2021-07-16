Flagstaff floods prompt state of emergency

Top Stories

(CNN) - "The water was pouring in the front door and all we could do is try to block the door and keep more water from coming in."

It happened so fast says, David Gilley. He captured the damaging flood on camera.

The water rising right outside his window.

David Gilley:

"You could see the water coming down the street funneling into this house and then you can see it pushing the fence up and just debris coming through and coming this way."

Today the family is clearing away everything the flood left behind.

David Gilley:

"I pulled out railroad ties, I pulled out someone's mailbox."

The vacant house next door got it even worse. The force of the flood crushed the garage doors

And broke through the front door. The inside is covered in mud.

Today Coconino county public works were out delivering sandbags to homeowners who need to be ready for the next wave.

Chris Wilkenson is a tow truck driver. Today he's using his flatbed to haul sandbags to his house.

"It's flagstaff, it happens."

He showed us a video of the swift water carrying a garbage bin down the street.

Chris says the flooding hasn't been this bad in a long time. He just wants everyone to be careful.

"Stay home stay safe, fortify your house and just be vigilant."