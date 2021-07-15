Arizona firefighters rescue dad, daughters from flood

Top Stories

(CNN) - Arizona firefighters rescued a father and his two daughters from a terrifying scene Wednesday.

The family became stranded when fast-moving floodwaters from a powerful storm swept their vehicle away.

As you can see… The situation was so dire. They had to move to the roof of the vehicle.

The Golder Ranch Fire Department says no one was hurt in the incident.

It was just one of several rescues in the area from vehicles stuck in water on roadways.

The storm also caused power outages… And one home was struck by lightning.

