Fugitive couple arrested in Arizona

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Police arrested a fugitive couple in Arizona in connection with a fatal shooting out of North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 62-year-old Eric Parker and 50-year-old Tangela Parker allegedly shot Phelifia Marlow, a woman, at a furniture plant in Hickory, North Carolina, six months ago.

The Parkers have been on the run since January 13.

Police say they were taken into custody Tuesday after staying in Phoenix under the fake names of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon.

They will face extradition to North Carolina.