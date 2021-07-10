Mexico to enter third wave of coronavirus

Top Stories

MEXICO (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico's health officials say the country is entering its third wave of coronavirus, as the cases rose by 29% compared to previous weeks.

They say the new cases come from younger and less vulnerable people. Adding cases are now as high as the beginning of the last surge from September 2020.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell said the rise in infections is not due to the arrival of the Delta variant but rather to an increase in public activity.

They expect the third wave to peak in August in the capital, which COVID has hit the worse in the previous two waves.

The Associated Press reported Mexico has 235,000 test confirmed deaths. But that number may be higher since the figures suggest the number is around 360,000 deaths.