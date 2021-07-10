California confirms first 2021 death from West Nile Virus

Top Stories

SACRAMENTO (KYMA, KECY) - The California Department of Public Health reports the first death from the West Nile Virus this year.

A San Luis Obispo County resident died from complications of the virus. However, health officials don't say how the person died or provided other details. They add the person was infected traveling outside the country.

“Hot temperatures this month are contributing to increasing numbers of mosquitoes and the increased risk of virus transmission to humans,” the department said.

Since 2003, more than 300 deaths have occurred due to the West Nile virus, according to health officials.

Health officials say most people infected with the virus don't have symptoms. Although 1 in 5 has flu-like symptoms and less than 1% have developed neurological problems such as encephalitis or meningitis. Those at risk are people aged 50 and older with underlying health conditions with diabetes or hypertension.