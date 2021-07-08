Home invasion in Yuma leaves one man dead

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police are looking for two suspects after a home invasion left a 60-year-old dead.

The Yuma Police Department says it received disturbance reports Wednesday afternoon at the 4400 block of W. 15th Place.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 60-year-old outside the home and pronounced him dead. Investigations reveal two Hispanic men wearing masks entered the house and took items. They fled the scene in a green car.

Police do not report other injuries.

Police have not made any arrests and continue to investigate the case.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case not to hesitate to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 remain anonymous.