Puerto Peñasco, MEXICO (KYMA, KECY) - A whale washed up on the Rocky Point shore Wednesday morning.

Courtesy of Puerto Peñasco Fire Department





















La Tribuna de San Luis reports residents found the whale stranded on rocks.

The Secretary of the Navy, Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (ZOFEMAT) officials, and other residents mobilized to save the whale from the sun, keeping it alive.

After a few hours, Rocky Point firefighters safely rescued the whale, returning it to the sea.