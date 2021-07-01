AMLO to continue presidential tour in San Luis Rio Colorado

Top Stories

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) makes his way to San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora a week after visiting Mexicali where he discussed COVID vaccines and problems in the gulf of Alto Golfo.

Sonora Governor Claudia Pavlovich tweeted on Thursday AMLO is expected to continue his presidential tour starting Friday in SLRC, Plutarco Elías Calles, Puerto Peñasco, Pitiquito, Nogales, and Cananea.

El Sol de Hermosillo reports AMLO is expected to deliver remarks on the inauguration of urban development works and improve public spaces and security in Sonora.

KYMA.com will bring you the latest updates on AMLO's visit to Sonora.