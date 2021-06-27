Skip to Content
By
today at 4:12 AM
Published 10:32 AM

City of Yuma to host Fireworks Spectacular

Reminds public that even safe fireworks can be hazardous

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With America's Independence Day only a week away, the City of Yuma urges Yumans to comply with fireworks laws, act responsibly and to think of neighbors and pets when using fireworks.

When hosting home-shows, residents should keep in mind that according to National Fire Protection Association research, U.S. hospitals treat more than 9,000 people for fireworks-related injuries this time of year. In addition, Sparklers, often considered harmless, account for 25% of emergency-room visits during the season.

In an effort to provide Yumans with a safe alternative, the City plans on hosting a Fireworks Spectacular open to the public at no cost from 7-10 p.m. on Ray Kroc Sports Complex grounds at 128 W. Desert Sun Drive.

Entrance to the show is free for all ages; sponsored by Desert Water, Krazy Kutting, BMC Productions and Entertainment, and Krazy Kutting.

Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 8:45 in the evening.

Besides a spectacular display of fireworks, the night will also feature music and food for attendees.

Out & About
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Southwest Desert community which helped shape him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating!

