Asylum seekers housed in Yuma hotel

Top Stories

News 11's Arlette Yousif confirms hotel housing migrants is fully booked until at least September

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls confirms that migrants are going to be housed at Wingate by Wyndham in Yuma as early as Friday. The 76-room hotel is booked out through September. Each room will accommodate families of two or more.

Housing has been arranged by the Endeavors Group, a non-profit organization that focuses on providing crisis relief. The 72-hour housing at Wingate is one of six migrant housing operations along the southern border, according to Mayor Nicholls.

"This is a federally funded operation that will provide everything from housing to COVID-19 testing, to clothing, food, medical services if need," comments Mayor Nicholls.

He says these arrangements cost approximately $364 daily, per person.

Once the migrants leave the hotel, they will be given court documents and released to a sponsor, or on their own to await an asylum hearing.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif has more details on the week-long process of migrants entering the U.S. and being released.