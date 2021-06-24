BP Chief Rodney Scott, who supported Trump’s wall, resigns

Top Stories

Scott's resignation comes as Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Friday

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, Rodney Scott, is forced out of his job after being in the position for two years.

Before reassigning agents, he wrote to agents he "will continue working hard to support you over the next several weeks to ensure a smooth transition.”

During a call to discuss budgets, Scott said he had 60 days to be reassigned or retire. Scott, a career official, appointed head of the border agency in January 2020, embraced Trump's policies. Especially on building the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Raul Ortiz, Scott’s deputy, will serve as interim chief, Scott told agency officials.

But with President Joe Biden, the construction of the wall has been cancelled, which was one of Scott's priorities.

However, this isn't the first time a Border Patrol chief has left with a change in the presidential administration. Scott resigned on Wednesday, the same day Vice President Kamala Harris announced she was visiting the border in Texas.

Scott's resignation comes after being a Border Patrol for nearly 30 years. He started in 1992 at the Imperial Beach station.

The Associated Press reported Scott refused to follow Biden's administration to stop using terms like "illegal alien" in favor of "migrants." Since Biden became president, he has exempted unaccompanied children from pursuing humanitarian protection in the U.S. As a result, in March 2021, nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children were picked up along the border, making it the highest month on record, followed by April and May.