El Centro Sector encounter large group of asylum seekers at border

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents in El Centro continue to see large groups seeking asylum.

El Centro Sector says in the past 24 hours, it has apprehended people from Brazil, Honduras, and Venezuela, most of them claiming to be family.

Agents said they found two large groups of 88 undocumented immigrants between one to 49 years old.

Amongst apprehending asylum seekers, they've also encountered sex offenders illegally crossing the border. In the fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed 18 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.

