USBP: Sex offender captured in Calexico

Since October 2020, agents have arrested 18 people wanted on sexual offense charges

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As Border Patrol agents continue apprehending people at the border, they continue to find more sex offenders illegally crossing the U.S.

Their most recent finding was Tuesday night. U.S. Border Patrol says the man was found 29 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. His record checks later revealed the 29-year-old from Mexico was previously convicted in May 2015 for sexual assault. Agents say he served 4.5 years in prison for his crime.

In the fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed 18 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.