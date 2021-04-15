Must See Video: Border Patrol agents find 6-year-old walking along Morelos Dam

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Video surveillance captured a six-year-old boy illegally crossing the border near the Morelos Dam on Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Yuma Sector says agents found a Guatemalan boy walking along the dam all by himself.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem said, “Thank goodness we found him and brought him to safety before something tragic happened."

USBP says the boy will be processed as an unaccompanied child under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

Agents say large groups and unaccompanied children continue to cross the border every day illegally. Recently, agents caught fake families seeking asylum in the U.S.