USBP: Fake families seeking asylum at the border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents find two "fake families" seeking asylum in two separate events over the weekend.

U.S. Border Patrol says in the first incident, an eight-year-old girl entered the U.S. with a 36-year-old man, who claimed to be her father. However, agents later determined she was an unaccompanied child after their stories didn't match. Agents say the man later admitted being a friend of the child's mother, who is in Brazil.

The two were separated and processed accordingly.

In another incident, agents found a 14-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman who claimed to be her mother. Agents later discovered they were aunt and niece.

The two Romanian nationals entered the country together but were separated under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act after the fraud was discovered.

“Border Patrol agents continue to identify children who are fraudulently used to circumvent our immigration system,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. “Through the interview process, agents are able to identify discrepancies. The safety and well-being of these children is of the utmost importance.”