Man accused of hitting pedestrian to face judge today

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man accused of a pedestrian's death is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday.

The San Luis Police Department says it received reports of an accident involving a pedestrian close to 8 p.m. at the intersection of Merrill Avenue and Villa Street in San Luis last Sunday.

Police said they found the older woman lying on the ground after the suspect allegedly hit her.

SLPD identified the victim as Maria Leal, 80, a resident of San Luis, Mexico. Paramedics transported the woman to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police say they arrested the man for driving under the influence, and faces manslaughter charges.

News 11's Arlette Yousiff will bring you the latest on the suspect's court hearing and new updates on the case.