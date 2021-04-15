Fatal crash closes down U.S. 95 near 12E

Top Stories

The driver of the SUV is dead after being trapped in the vehicle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person died Thursday morning after a dump truck T-boned the SUV driver.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 95 and 12E.

Officials say the driver of the SUV was trapped in the vehicle after both vehicles were engulfed in fire. Both lanes remain closed.

KYMA.com will bring you the latest updates as more information comes in.