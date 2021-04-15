Deadline is here to pay service bills, City of Yuma warns of disconnection

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma will transition back to “normal practices” following a year of easing the burden on struggling residents, during the pandemic.

If you have not paid your past-due water and trash bills, you could be at risk of disconnection.

April 15th is the deadline to make your payment. Residents will need to have their accounts paid in full to avoid interruption of service.

However, the city is willing to help you if you are unable to do so.

“As part of the most recent bill that's been passed through congress and the President, some funds have come down at the county level, that can be used not just for rental assistance but also for utilities as well," said Dave Nash, Public Affairs Coordinator with the city. “Work with us, give us a call. Let us help you find the right solution for your particular situation.”

CITY OF YUMA CUSTOMER SERVICE LINE: (928) 373-5076

Nash says the amount of past-due accounts is in the low thousands.

In the coming weeks, city workers plan to start disconnecting and the city warns - not to play roulette with your water services, especially during the extreme summer heat.

Customers are invited to take advantage of the newly enhanced myUMA electronic bill payment to view bills and make payments. To learn more, visit www.yumaaz.gov/myuma.

WAYS TO PAY YOUR CITY SERVICES BILL: