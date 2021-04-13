Man faces judge on molestation charges

Top Stories

San Luis, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Somerton man faced a judge for the first time on accusations he molested two members of his own family.

59-year-old Juan Fraga Elizondo's family says it happened over the span of six years. Tuesday he faced a judge for the first time.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says deputies arrested Fraga on April 9th in Somerton after receiving multiple reports. He faces one count of sexual conduct with a minor, and four counts of molestation with a child.

During Tuesday proceedings we learned the victims claim to have lived with Fraga when the incidents occurred between 2014 and 2020. One victim is currently 29. The other is still a minor.

Fraga returns to court next week so the judge can take a closer look at the criminal charges being brought against him