Board of Supervisors now accepting applications for fellowship program

Financial aid and employment opportunity valued at $95,000

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The County of Imperial announced Friday that applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Fellowship Program. This announcement follows the County's recent establishment of the scholarship itself.

Selected applicants will be awarded a $20,000 scholarship and limited term, full-time employment contract with the County of Imperial for a total fellowship award valued at $95,000.

Chairman Mike Kelley, District 3 Supervisor, commented, "The Fellowship program is the first of its kind to be offered by the County and it is a very generous award. I applaud the Board of Supervisors for their vision to provide this opportunity to college students. I am confident we will have strong applicants who have demonstrated leadership and are eager to learn from and alongside County leaders through this program."

The 2021 County Fellowship is a pilot program that was approved by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors in March 2021 utilizing $1 million of Public Benefit Program funds. It is part of the Public Benefit Program, which was established by the Board of Supervisors in 2012.

This program's goal is to prepare college students for work in the various sectors of county local government by providing them opportunities for mentorship, service projects, scholarship funds and employment.

Kelley added, "The Board is thankful for the work done by our County Librarian and her staff as this program will help identify and, most importantly, help those young individuals who will continue to lead our County towards a better and brighter future."

The County of Imperial receives fiscal aid from solar projects located in the unincorporated areas of the county, and the County Board of Supervisors have identified goals and objectives in order to maximize the benefits of these funds.

Interested students have until May 14, to submit an application through the Imperial County Free Library website. An initial 2021 cohort is scheduled to begin this summer and will consist of five fellows, preferably one from each supervisorial district.

Fellows are expected to be announced at the June 22, Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting.

For more information on the fellowship program and the application process, please contact Crystal Duran, County Librarian, at crystalduran@co.imperial.ca.us.