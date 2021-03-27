Board of Supervisors approve fellowship program for college students

News

Prepares students through mentorship and financial aid

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Board of Supervisors established the 2021 Fellowship Program on Tuesday, March 23.

The program's goal is to provide college students with a thorough understanding of local government operations. It also provides mentorship opportunities, service projects, scholarship funds and potential employment.

Requirements:

Be a high school graduate of Imperial County.

Between the ages of 18-24 at application.

Be entering third year of undergraduate coursework at an accredited college or university.

Must have and maintain a 3.5 GPA.

Must complete a county service project.

Must complete the Work Academy.

Maintain ongoing communication with mentor.

Commit to 18 months of full-time, limited term employment with the County of Imperial upon graduation.

Applications may be submitted from April 9 - May 14 on their website. Essay prompts, copy of high school diplomas or official transcripts, official college transcripts with most recent semester/quarter completed, résumé and two letters of recommendation make up a majority of the application.

Top scoring applicants should expect a panel interview at the end of May, and selected individuals will be announced in June. Fellows are expected to attend orientation in July.

For more information on requirements, the application, selection process or any other questions, please email crystalduran@co.imperial.ca.us to get in touch with County Librarian Crystal Duran.