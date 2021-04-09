Amberly’s Place names new executive director
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amberly's Place Board of Directors hires a new executive director to replace Diane Umphress.
Tori Bourguignon will be replacing Umphress in May.
Bourguignon is a Yuma native and graduated from Yuma High. She has worked as the Crisis Response Coordinator at Amberly's Place for nine years.
She is also a former school counselor for Yuma Union High School. Umphress says she feels confident in turning the keys of the agency over to Bourguignon.
