Amberly’s Place names new executive director

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amberly's Place Board of Directors hires a new executive director to replace Diane Umphress.

Tori Bourguignon will be replacing Umphress in May.

Bourguignon is a Yuma native and graduated from Yuma High. She has worked as the Crisis Response Coordinator at Amberly's Place for nine years.

She is also a former school counselor for Yuma Union High School. Umphress says she feels confident in turning the keys of the agency over to Bourguignon.