Amberly’s Place executive director to retire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The executive director at Amberly's Place announced her retirement on Friday from the organization after more than 20 years.

Amberly's place says Diane Umphress will retire on May 15, 2021.

For over 20 years, she has helped thousands of victims on their journey from victim to survivor throughout Yuma County.

Umphress started her work with the county as a victim advocate. She later planted her seeds that led to the Yuma County Family Advocacy Coalition creation, which founded Amberly's Place.

Umphress served as the executive director and served on the Attorney General’s Victim Advisory Committee, and currently serves as Chair on the Governor’s Commission to Prevent Violence Against Women.

Umphress says she's been fortunate to receive support from colleagues, donors, and volunteers, so her decision to retire was not easy.

Amberly's Place said board members are conducting a nationwide search to find Umphress's replacement.