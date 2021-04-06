Lane reopens after semi crash on I-8 near Araby Road

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - UPDATE (12:56PM)

ADOT says the right lane of Interstate 8 eastbound has reopened.

The left lane is still closed. There is no estimated time to reopen that lane. The westbound lanes are not affected.

ORIGINAL STORY

Interstate 8 east of Araby Road in Yuma continues to remain closed after a semi crash on Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says two tractor-trailers crashed around 10:46 a.m. ADOT says the crash caused one cab to engulf in flames.

The Yuma Fire Department says it's still on the scene of the crash.

No injuries are reported. The fire is out and ADOT will be reopening the eastbound lanes soon.

Visit KYMA.com for the latest updates.