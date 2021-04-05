Sen. Mark Kelly to visit Yuma today

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - United States Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will visit Yuma on Monday to tour the southern border and military bases.

Sen. Kelly's will meet with Border Patrol agents to discuss security along the U.S.-Mexico border. Sen. Kelly's team says he continues to press the administration for a plan and necessary resources to ensure a secure and orderly humane process that won't fall on local communities.

Sen. Kelly has reimbursed organizations assisting with the response at the border.

KYMA.com will bring you the latest on the senator's visit to Yuma.