Date set for Holtville crash suspect’s arraignment

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Jose Cruz Noguez, the man accused of orchestrating the smuggling of 25 undocumented immigrants on March 2 appeared in U.S. District Court Monday.

13 people died in the crash.

Cruz Noguez appeared via video conference and in the courtroom was his defense attorney, Jo Tyrell.

RELATED: Mexicali man arrested in connection with deadly March 2 crash

Cruz Noguez's preliminary hearing will be held on April 13 along with the arraignment on April 27.

Tonight, News 11's Arlette Yousif and 13 On Your Side's April Hettinger speaks with a local who has a heavy heart for those who have lost their lives crossing the border, including those 13 on March 2.

Arlette Yousif

April Hettinger

