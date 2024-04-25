Calexico recall election results to be finalized next week

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The recall final results are set to be finalized next week and still the question is, what comes next?

The elections office said about 5,000 votes were cast for this election.

The results will then be presented to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on May 7.

The mayor of Calexico then has to approve the votes.

Of all the votes counted so far, a majority of voters were in favor of recalling Councilmember Raul Ureña and Mayor Pro-tem Gilberto Manzanarez.

We were able to speak to Councilmember Raul Ureña on what's next for him.

“There will be a November election where five city council seats are open for election, the whole council. We do plan to run as a progressive coalition in November 2024. As of now, we are still considering. Maybe it's a yes or maybe it's a no, but we are leaning towards a yes run in November 2024 and we hope the best for Calexico. We hope that the recall people don’t get too comfortable in their seats because their victory did come about because of low voting turnout," said Councilmember Raul Ureña.

The mayor of Calexico said once the final results are presented to the city, Manzanarez and Ureña will immediately leave their city council seats.

The city council will then get to decide who fills those two seats on a temporary basis while they wait for the results of the November election.