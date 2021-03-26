Arizona State Fair is moving to another location this year

Top Stories

PHOENIX (AP) — This year’s Arizona State Fair will be moving away from the fairgrounds in Phoenix to a temporary new location at Wild Horse Pass near Chandler.

Authorities said dates are being finalized, but the fair usually is held in October.

Last year’s fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fairgrounds are currently being used for a vaccination site operated by Banner Health.

The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board voted Thursday to approve the fair’s move to Wild Horse Pass.

Earlier in the day, fair officials toured the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park and then hosted a public meeting.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement that the fair “will be temporarily moved to a large, safe venue on the Wild Horse Pass Development Authority thanks to a gracious offer from the Gila River Indian Community.”

Ducey added that the State Fair grounds have been a vital location for mass testing and vaccine distribution and the temporary relocation allows the fair grounds to continue to be available for public health needs.