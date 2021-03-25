Yuma locals still having trouble getting COVID vaccine

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The demand for COVID-19 vaccines still exceeds the supply for Yuma County, and one 82-year-old local is losing hope he will ever be able to get an appointment.

Robert Jones says he spent practically two months in the hospital after getting COVID in November. A majority of his time there, he doesn't remember. But from what he does remember, it's something he doesn't want to re-live.

The lasting effects he's gotten because of COVID continue to frustrate him. Like his inability to breathe properly, have a full meal, and his blood pressure dropping constantly.

When vaccine rollouts began, he had hope. That hope has now dwindled as he has been unable to get a hold of someone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As someone not too savvy with technology, a phone call is his only hope of getting through to someone.

This is the reality for several other elderly Yuma locals who have called, emailed, or messaged News 11.

Several local clinics are still doing everything they can to get vaccines to everyone who wants one—some clinics offering waiting lists and offering call-backs.

On Monday, a state-run COVID clinic is coming to the Yuma Civic Center to vaccinate people faster. However, it's still on an appointment-only basis. The vaccine appointments will also be available to everyone over 16.

