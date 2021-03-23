El Centro Sector rescues man in distress

Top Stories

PLASTER CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents rescued an undocumented immigrant who got lost near Plaster City, Calif.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened last Friday afternoon.

A 20-year-old lost man called the California Highway Patrol (CHP), stating he had illegally crossed the U.S. and was lost. CHP notified Border agents and obtained the lost man's call location.

Agents said they found the 20-year-old two hours later, about nine miles north of Plaster City. They say the lost man was in fair condition and provided him with water.

The undocumented immigrants didn't need medical attention, but agents released him back to Mexico after processing him.