Immigration bills offer new pathways to citizenship

Congressional Democrats celebrate while Republicans condemn - News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two measures that promise to provide a clear pathway to citizenship are on their way to the U.S. Senate.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed The American Dream and Promise Act, and the Farm Modernization Act. Both take millions of undocumented immigrants one step closer citizenship.

The American Dream and Promise Act offers hope to generations of DACA recipients, also known as "Dreamers." The legislation protects the hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants brought across the border illegally as children.

The second measure, the Farm Modernization Act, allows farm workers, and their families, to earn legal status while continuing to earn a living.

Support of, or opposition to, the bills was predictably split along party lines.

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.), who represents Northern Yuma County, was a fierce supporter of former President Trump's immigration policies. He harshly criticized the measures, writing:

"The Biden Administration’s open border policy coupled with Nancy Pelosi’s amnesty bills taken up today in Congress will only exacerbate the growing humanitarian, health and security crisis along the southern border. It is shocking to me that House Democrats’ answer to the Biden-created border crisis is to take up legislation that would give amnesty plus a path towards citizenship to more than five million illegal aliens." -Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.)

However Rep. Raul Grijalva, (D-Ariz.) and Rep. Juan Vargas, (D-Calif.) applauded both outcomes.

Grijalva, who represents Southern Yuma County, predicts the Senate will pass the Dream and Promise Act, and make it a law. The Congressman says it's important for the measure to become part of the United States' legal framework, one that cannot be changed by executive order.

Rep. Vargas, who represents Imperial County in the House, released this statement:

"As a son of immigrant parents and a first-generation American, I believe in the American Dream. Furthermore, I believe that our Dreamers deserve a shot at achieving this dream. I urge the Senate to pass H.R. 6 so that our Dreamers may continue contributing to the country they call home." -Rep. Juan Vargas, (D-Calif.)

Friday on the Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez explores what's next for each measure and how they could impact our communities.