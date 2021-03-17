Disneyland, California Adventure reopens April 30

Top Stories

Only California residents will be allowed at both parks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The happiest place on earth reopens its doors on April 30 with limited capacity.

Disney will reopen both of its theme parks in California after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. Disney will reopen both parks to California residents only.

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

Visitors over the age of three will be required to make a reservation. Parades and group gatherings will not resume.

As COVID cases decrease in California, amusement parks have been given the okay to reopen under new safety protocols.