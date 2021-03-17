CBP: Convicted rapist apprehended in Yuma

Top Stories

The 54-year-old was apprehended as part of a group of 18 undocumented immigrants near Andrade, California

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents in Yuma apprehended a convicted rapist after illegally entering the U.S. as part of a group of 18 undocumented immigrants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened Monday night. Agents found the group of undocumented immigrants close to midnight near Andrade.

After agents checked their records, they say one individual had a felony conviction for rape.

They say Aurelio Sandoval-Valdivia had misdemeanor convictions for cruelty to a child and driving while intoxicated. A judge had previously deported the 54-year-old from the U.S.