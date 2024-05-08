It’s National School Nurse Day and National Student Nurse Day

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - It's a day and week to celebrate nurses. Wednesday is National School Nurse Day. It's also National Student Nurse Day.

The days are part of National Nurses Week, which ends Sunday, May 12. That's Florence Nightingale's birthday. She created the first nursing school in the world in England in 1860.

You can celebrate School Nurse Day by thanking a school nurse you know, and mark National Student Nurse Day by encouraging a student pursuing a career in nursing.