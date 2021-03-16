You can expect your third stimulus check to hit your account on St. Patrick’s Day

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - Some Americans have received their third stimulus checks, and others continue to see it pending Wednesday.

The IRS said the new payments have an effective date for Wednesday, March 17. For those who have opted for a mailed check, or debit card, the process may take longer.

Click here to check the status of your refund.

For those who never received the first and second payments, you can claim the 2020 rebate credit. The IRS said you may be eligible to claim the credit but must file a 2020 tax return even if you're not required to file.

For more information on how you can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit, click here.