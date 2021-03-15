Useful tool to check status on third stimulus check

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - Some Americans received their third stimulus check over the weekend, but others continue to see it pending Wednesday.

Now, you can check the status of your money through the IRS' Get My Payment tool. Nearly 160 million U.S. households will receive some $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning up to $75,000 annually and couples up to $150,000.

Those people earning more, but less than $80,000 per individual or $160,000 per couple, will receive reduced amounts.

People earning more than $80,000 individually or $160,000 per couple are not eligible for this round of stimulus payments.

If you use the tool, you'll need to enter your social security, date of birth, and address. To check the status of the next round of checks, click here.