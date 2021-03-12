U.S. senators push for permanent daylight savings time

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - A new bipartisan bill is introduced in the senate to keep daylight saving (DST), so Americans don't have to "fall back" and adjust their clock again in November.

The "Sunshine Protection Act of 2021" was reintroduced on Tuesday by a group of senators not to change the clocks twice a year, reported CBS News.

Adding that fifteen other states, including California, Louisiana, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington, have passed similar initiatives to keep DST year-round, and dozens of other states are looking into doing the same

Senators say some benefits staying in DST would reduce car crashes, pedestrian accidents, as daylight hours would align with work hours and increase visibility.

Daylight saving time in California begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday, March 14.

However, the bill would not change for states and territories that don't practice DST, including Arizona.