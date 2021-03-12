‘Love thy neighbor’ actions save elderly woman from house fire

Top Stories

Smoking near medical oxygen is NOT recommended

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Fire Department (FYD) responded to a trailer fire in the 3700 block of South 4th Avenue just after 7 a.m. on Friday.

Courtesy of YFD

Upon arrival, YFD firefighters found an elderly woman sitting outside of her Mesa Verde Trailer Park residence. Further investigation revealed the woman was smoking inside of her home while using her portable oxygen system.

The oxygen within the tubing ignited and began to burn. She was able to evacuate and alert neighbors whom were able to smother the burning oxygen tubing within the trailer home.

Fire damage was limited to the oxygen machine, tubing and carpet.

"This could have easily become a very tragic situation, and the woman was extremely fortunate that her neighbors were close by and quickly smothered the flames on the burning oxygen tubing," said YFD Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin.

Medical oxygen can cause materials to ignite more easily while enabling fires to burn at a faster rate than usual. It can also make an existing fire burn more ferociously.

YFD would like to remind the community that smoking and home oxygen DO NOT mix. According to the National Fire Protection, never allow anyone to smoke where medical oxygen is used.