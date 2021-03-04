Yuma Walmart employee earns praise for doing the right thing

Top Stories

Lost rent check led local man on desperate search, until worker saved his day - News 11's Adonis Albright has the story

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local Yuma man is giving a shout out to a Walmart employee after finding his lost money order on the floor and returning it.

Loyal McClamond, a local with a passion for cars, said he went to the Walmart on Pacific Avenue on Wednesday morning to get a $450 money order to pay his son's rent.

After he left the store, he ran some more errands around town. When he went to go pay the rent, he realized the money order was no where to be found.

“You talk about scared, a traumatic situation, you know I didn’t know what to do", said McClamond.

He backtracked to one of the places he had been, the Harbor Freight Store along S Fourth Avenue, and went inside to ask the employees if anyone might have seen it. But no dice.

That's when he called Walmart and explained the situation, only to get a big surprise.

“As I called and explained the situation, and crying for help, this sweet young lady on the phone says, Mr. McClamond, you did not lose your money order, it was not stolen. It was picked up on the floor here & we’re holding it here for you."

McClamond said the employee who found it goes by the name of Luz, a team leader at the local Walmart. He said he hopes this act of kindness inspires others to do the same.

“You know, there’s still some good people out there… Luz, thank you so much, I appreciate it.”

News 11 reached out to Walmart to speak with the employee, but are still waiting to hear back.