Police arrest suspect, on hunt for another connected to shooting

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA. KECY) - Two local men are still recovering from gunshot wounds while a woman is in custody after allegedly conspiring with someone else to shoot both of the victims.

The double shooting took place last Saturday at a home in Somerton and now police need your help locating a person of interest connected to the scene.

Ashley Ann Paden was arrested on Wednesday. She behind bars accused of one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Edward Quintero is the public information officer for Somerton Police Department.

“Officers were called to the area of Highway 95 and County 15th, and this took place at about 11:45 pm. And when they got to the location they found a gunshot victim,” the officer explained.

After finding the 44-year-old man, officers later determined where the shooting happened and found the second victim. Both were taken to YRMC where they remain under hospital care.

Somerton police and other agencies now looking for someone who is connected to the shooting.



“Right now it's a person of interest and it depends when we talk to this person, which way we're gonna go on it,” Ofc. Quintero said.

According to multiple witnesses, one of the victims, along with his friend, had been assisting someone related to Ashley Ann Paden at the time of the shooting.

The other victim showed up with a weapon and an altercation followed.

“You know that's part of the investigation we're gonna put down who shot who with what. So, we believe that the third person involved in this might be able to shed more light on exactly how the incident occurred,” he added.





They’re looking for a dark grey 2013 Dodge Charger with Arizona license plate BZN1032.

A South County Justice Court judge set Paden's bail to 500,000 dollars. She will be back in court on March 2nd.

If you have any information regarding this case call 78-Crime to remain anonymous.