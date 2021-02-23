Yuma Sector Border Patrol rescue three from Salinity Canal

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents in Yuma rescued three undocumented immigrants from drowning at the Salinity Canal last Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it was the second rescue in a week where agents have saved the lives of those misjudging the canal's strong currents.

Agents patrolling the area said they responded to the canal just before 8 p.m. near County 13 1/2 after a group of 23 undocumented immigrants crossing the border attempting to cross the canal.

Two men and a man couldn't escape the canal's fast-moving current. Thankfully agents threw swimming discs to pull them out of the canal.

Last Tuesday, agents saved two Cuban nationals from the current.